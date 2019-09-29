Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's son Aditya Thackeray will be fielded from prestigious Worli constituency in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. The Maharashtra assembly election is set to begin on October 21. The results will be declared on October 24.

Shiv Sena has fielded Aditya Thackeray, son of the party president Uddhav Thackeray from Worli constituency, a top party source said on Sunday. The Maharashtra assembly election will begin on October 21 while the results will be announced on October 24. Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena is all set to tie-up with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as per reports, both parties will confirm the alliance very soon.

Aditya Thackeray, who is the grandson of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, will contest from the prestigious south-central Mumbai, Worli seat. Aditya Thackeray will be the first member from the famous Thackeray family to contest in an election after Shalini Thackeray, the wife of Jeetendra Thackeray, cousin of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena(MNS) founder Raj Thackeray, who had defeated in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Aditya Thackeray, a BA and LIB, who is the son of Uddhav and Rashmi Thackeray is comparatively new in the political field of Maharashtra. He is the elder brother of Tejas Thackeray.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena leadership are still engaged in a negotiation on a few seats for the Maharashtra assembly polls. The BJP convened a meeting on Sunday in their headquarters in New Delhi were candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra elections expected to be finalised. The Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president Amit Shah, BJP working president JP Nadda along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil. Reports said a press conference likely to be conducted on Monday for the official announcement of the BJP- Shiv Sena pact for the upcoming assembly elections.

