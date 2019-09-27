Reports said the BJP will contest on 144 seats while Shiv Sena will contest on 126 seats out of 288 seats in Maharashtra. The official announcement is likely to be announced on Sunday.

The BJP and Shiv Sena have decided to contest the Assembly elections in Maharashtra together. Both the parties have come to an understanding on seat-sharing formula. Reports said Shiv Sena has accepted the BJP’s offer to contest the upcoming Assembly elections on 126 seats. Reports also said the BJP will now contest the state elections on 144 seats out of 288 seats. The other remaining have been allotted to other alliance partners.

Both the parties – BJP and Shiv Sena have also decided if the alliance comes back to power, The BJP will keep the CM post again. This time, the Sena will get the post of the Deputy CM. Reports said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also interested for the alliance between the two parties. The alliance is expected to be announced on Sunday.

Earlier, this week, the Election Commission of India announced the state election dates for Maharashtra and Haryana. The elections are slated to take place on October 21. The counting of votes will be declared on October 24, 2019.

In 2014 elections, BJP had contested on 260 seats and claimed victory on 122 seats. The Shiv Sena had won just 63 seats. The party had contested on 282 seats in the last Assembly elections. While, this time, Shiv Sena leaders have opined to end the alliance with the BJP and are aimed to contest the state elections without forming an alliance with BJP. The BJP was unwilling to let Shiv Sena to contest on equal number of seats after its performance in Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Both the parties have attended many meetings over the alliance formation. The negotiations are going on over the seat-sharing pact. In 2014, Shiv Sena and the BJP came together only after both the parties fell short of a majority of seats after the counting of votes. Reports also said the Congress and NCP will also form an alliance in the state to take on the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance.

