The Congress released the first list of 51 candidates' for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly election. Ex-chief minister Ashok Chavan has been fielded from Bhokar constituency.

The Congress announced its first candidates’ list for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections 2019. The party has announced the total of 51 candidates in their first list for the assembly elections in the state scheduled on October 21. In Maharashtra assembly polls 2019, former state Chief Minister Ashok Chavan will contest from Bhokar assembly constituency. Nitin Raut, who is the head of the Congress party’s SC department will contest the election from Nagpur North constituency. Former Maharashtra home minister Sushilkumar Shinde’s daughter Pariniti will contest from Solapur Central assembly constituencies. Congress party chief in Maharashtra Vijay Balasaheb Thorat has been fielded from Sangamner assembly constituency while Former chief minister’s Vilasrao Deshmukh’s son Amit Deshmukh will contest from the Latur City seat.

The first list of candidates for the Maharashtra assembly polls has been finalised after the Central Election Committee of the party held a meeting under party chief Sonia Gandhi and cleared the names of the contestants. The assembly elections in the state will be held on October 21 while the results for the same will be out on October 24.

Congress has been fielded their candidates in 125 seats in Maharashtra while their ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also set to contest the same number of seats. The remaining 38 seats of the state have been left for other friendly parties to contest. In the 2014 assembly election, the Congress party bagged 42 seats while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won in 41 seats.

However, heavyweights Congress leaders including Milind Deora, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Sanjay Nirupam and Nana Patole may not be contested for the assembly elections.

