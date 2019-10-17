Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019: Congress leader Manish Tewari has slammed BJP for proposing the name of Veer Savarkar for Bharat Ratna in their manifesto for the upcoming state Assembly elections.

Congress leader Manish Tewari has attacked BJP for advocating Veer Savarkar’s name for Bharat Ratna in their manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019. Tewari claimed that BJP is trying to justify the names of Mahatma Gandhi killers and nothing else. The Congress leader said BJP should confer the highest civilian award to Nathuram Godse instead of Savarkar as Godse had done the assassination, Savarkar just accused in the conspiracy in Mahatma Gandhi’s killing.

For the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019, BJP on Tuesday had released its party manifesto for the elections. The manifesto which was released by BJP Working President JP Nadda and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis proposed the names of Mahatma Phule, Savitribai Phule and Veer Savarkar for the Bharat Ratna. It also promises one crore jobs and better healthcare facilities for the state.

Earlier, another Congress leader Rashid Alvi also slammed BJP for proposing the name of Savarkar in the manifesto. He said the party will confer Nathuram Godse next time with the highest civilian award.

The Assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra are slated for October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24. Both BJP and Shiv Sena had decided to contest the upcoming elections jointly. Both the parties had also shared assembly seats between the two. BJP will contest on 144 while Shiv Sena in 126 out of 288 seats. The parties had also decided to keep the post of CM to BJP and deputy CM post to Shiv Sena.

On the other hand, Congress will contest on 135-138 seats and the NCP will contest 122-125 seats. The remaining 38 seats will be left for the smaller allies, reports said. While, both the parties failed to score a single seat in the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

