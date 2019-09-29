Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019: Shiv Sena and BJP will seal seat-sharing pact today. Deputy CM post likely to get Shiv Sena as the BJP will keep the CM post again.

BJP-Shiv Sena is likely to announce their seat-sharing pact for the Maharashtra Assembly elections today. The pact signing which is going to be held on Sunday as the day marks also the beginning of Navratri festival. The two parties have decided to fight the upcoming election in the state together. Reports said BJP will fight on 144 seats while Shiv Sena on 126 seats.

Reports said the two parties BJP-Shiv Sena have delayed the tie-up announcement which was likely to be held on last week. Shiv Sena leaders have complained of top leadership for bowing their head in front of BJP, reports said. It was also speculated that Sena leaders opined this time to end the alliance with the BJP and were aimed to contest the Assembly elections in the state without joining hands with BJP.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had said the talks between Sena and BJP top leadership were progressing well and the decision for the final seat pact will be announced soon. Thackeray had said that he will fight for the Sena leader to install him as the chief minister of Maharashtra, the promise he had made to his father and Shiv-Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

If reports are to be believed, Shiv Sena has also accepted the BJP offer to keep the Deputy CM post while BJP is all set to claim the CM post again in the state. The BJP top brass was also interested to forge an alliance with Shiv-Sena for the Assembly elections.

In 2014, Shiv Sena had contested on 282 seats and won just 63 seats. The BJP, which had contested 260 seats, claimed 122 seats. Both the parties had then fallen short of the majority. Later, the two parties forged an alliance in the state and completed its full term.

Last week, the Election Commission of India announced the state election dates for Maharashtra and Haryana. The elections will take place on October 21. The counting of votes will be declared on October 24, 2019.

