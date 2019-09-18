Maharashtra Assembly elections likely after Diwali, says Election Commission: Election Commission of India on Wednesday asserted that several political parties in Maharashtra have urged to conduct polls in the state after Diwali.

Maharashtra Assembly elections likely after Diwali, says Election Commission: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Wednesday said that some of the political parties in Maharashtra have urged to schedule the state Assembly elections after Diwali, reported the ANI. While briefing the media in Mumbai, Arora said that a few political parties demanded to conduct voting through ballot paper, however, the commission denied the request saying the method was history now. He further explained that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) couldn’t tamper, however, the EVMs could malfunction.

Earlier in the day, the ECI headed by Sunil Arora reviewed preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Reports said that Arora and his associates, including election commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra also held discussions over the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections with chief chief electoral officer Baldev Singh, and additional electoral officer Dilip Shinde.

The ECI was also briefed about how the state election branch would enrol new voters. Apart from that, the state election branch also shared the initiatives taken by them to raise awareness among voters.

CEC Sunil Arora: We asked chief secretary whether we should continue our work there (Sangli, Satara&Kolhapur dists affected by floods recently) or not, if they make a need based case for something then the Commission will consider sympathetically #Maharashtra https://t.co/VQTsgK0QXW — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2019

Ahead of the polls, which are scheduled in the month of October-November this year, the Shiv Sena has urged the commission to raise the poll expenditure limit per candidate from Rs 28 lakh to Rs 70 lakh. The demand has also been supported by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The reports said that the elections are likely to one-phase elections, thus, the security forces have been asked to maintain law and order. The Election Commissioner also met the state officials associated with the election work, including the DGP, IPA and IAS officials among others.

