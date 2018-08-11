Averting terror attacks at several places, the ATS said that they found 20 live crude bombs, gelatin sticks, 4 electronic detonators and 22 non-electric detonators from their possession. All three terrorists have reportedly been sent to police custody till August 18.

Foiling a major terror bid, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday announced the arrest of three terrorists affiliated to a radical Hindu outfit in Nallasopara and Satara. Averting terror attacks at several places, the ATS said that they found 20 live crude bombs, gelatin sticks, 4 electronic detonators and 22 non-electric detonators from their possession. All three terrorists have reportedly been sent to police custody till August 18. As per the notification released by ATS Maharashtra, they said that acting in the information they received from sources, ATS carried out multiple raids and arrested three terrorists. During interrogations, it was found that they had already stocked explosives at several places. After preliminary investigations by BDDS, it was revealed that all the seized material contains explosives.

As per reports, one of the three arrested terrorists is a member of Hindu Govansh Raksha Samiti (HGRS) that is said to be a sympathiser of the right-wing Hindu outfit, Sanatan Sanstha. According to a report by Indian express, the arrested terrorists also had links with the murders of rationalists – Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare, MM Kalburgi and in the murder of Gauri Lankesh.

The other accused Sudhanwa Gondhalekar is said to be a native of Satara. He is also said to be a member of Shri Shivapratishthan Hindustan. The following organisation is said to be headed by Smbhaji Bhide who has been booked for instigation violence in Bhima Koregaon on January 1.

Sharad Kasalkar, the third terrorist, was arrested along with Vaibhav Raut from latter’s Nallasopara residence. During raids, the ATS also recoverd a note with directions for making bombs.

The details of three arrested people are as follows:

Accused 1: Male, 25 years, a resident of Nalasopara, Palghar

Accused 2: Male, 40 years, a resident of Nalasopara, Palghar

Accused 3: Male, 39 years, a resident Pune

