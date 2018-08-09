Maharashtra Police have beefed security across the state keeping in mind the statewide bandh called by various Maratha organisations on Thursday, demanding reservation in jobs and education. The Maharashtra bandh would be observed between 8:00 am to 6:00 pm. Check LIVE Updates below.

Various Maratha organisations have called a statewide bandh on Thursday in Maharashtra against the Devendra Fadnavis government, demanding reservation in jobs and education. As a precautionary measure, police have beefed the security and authorities have suspended internet in various parts of the state. The bandh would be observed between 8:00 am to 6:00 pm. “Internet services have been suspended in 7 tehsils of Pune district- Shirur, Khed, Baramati, Junnar, Maval, Daund and Bhor, as a precautionary measure, news agency ANI report on Thursday said.

It comes days after state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made an announcement that his government supports Maratha reservation. Pune authorities have called a precautionary holiday for schools and colleges on Thursday.

Maharashtra bandh LIVE Updates:

10: 16 am | Buses of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation were not operating in Pune district.

Following statewide bandh called by Maratha Kranti Morcha over demand for #MarathaReservation, Buses of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, not plying as a precautionary measure in Pune pic.twitter.com/FDbs4VoCfO — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2018

9: 30 am | As a precautionary measure, Pune authorities have suspended Internet services in various tehsils of the district.

Internet services have been suspended in 7 tehsils of Pune district- Shirur, Khed, Baramati, Junnar, Maval, Daund and Bhor, as a precautionary measure. #MarathaReservation — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2018

