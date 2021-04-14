As Maharashtra battles covid with 5.93 lakh active cases, hospitals are facing shortage of oxygen due to huge surge in COVID cases. Testing labs in Maharashtra are running out of kits and the high demand for testing has severely impacted Mumbai, where laboratories have been flooded with requests for Covid-19 tests.

As Maharashtra battles covid with 5.93 lakh active cases; the government announced the imposition of Section 144 in the state from Wednesday in view of rising Covid-19 cases with curfew-like restrictions from 8 pm today. Maharashtra faces shortage of facilities amid rising cases in the state. Hospitals in Malad are facing shortage of oxygen due to huge surge in COVID cases. Meanwhile suppliers in Pune are facing difficulties in procuring liquid oxygen. Due to rise in COVID cases in the country, the demand of medical oxygen is continuously increasing.

In shocking visuals coming in, a woman in Maharashtra’s Satara receiving oxygen in an auto due to lack of beds in hospitals. Many states are facing lack of facilities amid rising COVID cases in the country. Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhhav Thackeray called for a meeting on Wednesday of all departmental commissioners and district officials regarding Corona virus via video conferencing. Covid cases in Maharashtra are in continuous upsurge. In Delhi NCR and Mumbai, some of the labs have also started running out of test kits and are left with no option but to delay the pick up of samples since they are mandated to provide reports within 24 hours.

Testing labs in Maharashtra are running out of kits and the high demand for testing has severely impacted Mumbai, where laboratories have been flooded with requests for Covid-19 tests. The state government had issued guidelines under the “Break the Chain” initiative on April 4 for making RT-PCR tests mandatory for those working in essential services.

Under the new guidelines, all establishments, public places, activities will remain closed in the state. Only essential services will be exempted, and their operations to be unrestricted.