Maharashtra BJP chief 's son car allegedly hits several vehicle.

A speeding luxury car owned by Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule’s son Sanket Bawankule allegedly hit several vehicles in the early hours of Monday in Nagpur’s Ramdaspeth area.

“A speeding luxury car hit two other cars and a two-wheeler in Nagpur last night. In this accident, both cars and the two-wheeler were damaged and the passengers in the car sustained minor injuries,” Sitabuldi police said.

The Sitabuldi police have registered a case of rash driving against Arjun Haware, the driver of the car, and Ronit Chintanwar, who was sitting next to him.

“The Audi car that caused the accident is registered in the name of Sanket Bawankule, son of BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule,” the police said.

Speaking to reporters about the incident, Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule admitted the Audi was registered in the name of his son.

“That car is in the name of my son. The police should conduct a fair and complete investigation of this accident; no one should be judged differently. Those who are guilty should be charged and action should be taken against them. Justice should be equal to all, whether one is related to politics or anyone else. The law must be equal for all,” the BJP leader said.

The Sitabuldi police station is investigating the matter.

In a post on X, the Maharashtra Congress posted the purported video of the incident and alleged that after the incident, the entire home department went to work to save and hide the boy.

“In Nagpur, the son of a senior BJP leader hit four to five cars in the middle of the night in a drunken state, after which the entire home department went to work to save and hide the boy. So is law and order only to torture the common people?,” the Maharashtra Congress posted on X with a purported video of the incident.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

READ MORE: Kolkata Rape-Murder: Protesting Doctors to March on West Bengal Health Department Following Supreme Court Urging