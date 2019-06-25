The bullet train project is likely to affect 54,000 mangroves in Maharastra. As per reports, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed bullet train corridor will destroy the mangroves in the state. State transport minister Diwakar Raote has confirmed that the state government will give appropriate compensation to the affected locals.

During the Legislative Council debate, the state government has said a total of 1,379 hectares is proposed to be acquired for the project of which 270.65 hectares is privately owned in Maharashtra while as 724.13 hectares fall in Gujarat.

In Mumbai’s Thane district, the state has purchased 2.95 hectares of land for the project. Around 84.81 hectares belonging to 6,589 farmers have also been acquired by the state government. In Vikhroli, it will purchase 39.252 sqm of private land for the project.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed bullet rail project is expected to cost over Rs 1 lakh crore. The multi-crore project is funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

As per reports, the remaining land for the project is set to be acquired by the government of Mumbai and Gujarat by December this year. As per the project, bullet trains will cover the 508 km stretch within two hours at a speed of 320 km/hr. The project is a daunting task as the route includes a mountain tunnel of about 280 meters, 24 river crossings and 30 road and canal crossings.

