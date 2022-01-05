In the last several days, at least 8-10 ministers and over 20 MLAs in the state have tested positive for the virus.

After multiple cabinet ministers have tested positive for Covid in the previous several days, the weekly state cabinet meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been rescheduled till next week. Eknath Shinde, the minister of urban development, was the most recent to test positive. Ministers began testing positive during the state legislature’s just ended winter sessions. In the last several days, at least 8-10 ministers and over 20 MLAs in the state have tested positive for the virus.

Varsha Gaikwad, the minister of school education, KC Padvi, the minister of tribal development, and Yashomati Thakur, the minister of women and child development, are among the ministers who have tested positive in the previous week. Apart from Shinde, three other Sena netas – MPs Arvind Sawant and Rajan Vichare, as well as MLA Pratap Sarnaik – stated they had tested positive on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra surpassed 65,000 on Tuesday, with the state recording 18,466 infections, bringing the total to 66,308. While 20 deaths brought the total death toll to 1,41,573, 4,558 people were rescued in the previous 24 hours. With 75 new infections — 40 of them from Mumbai alone — the Omicron tally now stands at 653, with 259 of them having been discharged.