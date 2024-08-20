Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Maharashtra Celebrates Sadbhavana Day: Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan Administers Pledge

The Governor of Maharashtra, C.P. Radhakrishnan, administered the ‘Sadhbhavana Day Pledge’ to the officers and staff of Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, marking the 80th birth anniversary of the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The pledge emphasizes working towards emotional unity and harmony among all Indians, regardless of caste, creed, region, religion, or language, and resolving differences through dialogue and constitutional means rather than violence.

Earlier, the Governor offered floral tributes to Rajiv Gandhi’s portrait. The day is observed as ‘Sadbhavana Diwas’ to encourage non-violence, national integration, communal harmony, and goodwill among people.

Principal Secretary to the Governor, Pravin Darade, and Joint Secretary, Sweta Singhal, also participated in the ceremony.

Leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Sachin Pilot, paid their respects. Modi praised Gandhi’s contributions, while Kharge and Gandhi highlighted Gandhi’s impactful initiatives and legacy.

Rajiv Gandhi, who became Prime Minister in 1984 after his mother’s assassination, was the youngest Prime Minister of India. He was assassinated by an LTTE suicide bomber on May 21, 1991, during an election rally in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

