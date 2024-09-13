Home
Explore
Settings
×
Friday, September 13, 2024
Live Tv

Maharashtra: Chemical Plant Gas Leak Causes Citywide Panic In Ambarnath

Eerily similar to Bhopal Gas tragedy of 1984, a gas leak from a chemical factory has triggered widespread panic in Maharashtra's Ambarnath on thursday. 

Maharashtra: Chemical Plant Gas Leak Causes Citywide Panic In Ambarnath

Eerily similar to Bhopal Gas tragedy of 1984, a gas leak from a chemical factory has triggered widespread panic in Maharashtra’s Ambarnath on thursday.

The chemical fumes have enveloped the entire city, reducing visibility and causing eye and throat irritation. Thus, drawing comparisons to the Bhopal gas disaster of 1984.

As per visuals from Ambarnath, the city was shrouded in a thick, smoky haze, with residents covering their noses and mouths for protection.

Also Read: Pune Food Processing Plant Gas Leak Sends 17 To Hospital

Reportedly, the gas has now spread to the railway tracks. Thus, complicating evacuation efforts in case of an emergency.

Currently, Authorities are working to identify the source of the leak and contain the situation, with teams actively responding to the crisis.

Must Read: MP’s Chhatarpur Well Mishap: Four Workers Lose Lives In Suspected Gas Leak

Meanwhile, residents have been advised to remain indoors as more information becomes available.

Tags:

Ambarnath bhopal gas tragedy Gas leak maharashtra NewsX

Also Read

Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Rules Review Meeting Held Under Chief Secretary Radha Raturi

Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Rules Review Meeting Held Under Chief Secretary Radha Raturi

‘This Cannot Be Called A Release’: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj Slams Kejriwal’s Bail

‘This Cannot Be Called A Release’: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj Slams Kejriwal’s Bail

Is Venom Teaming Up With Spidey To Battle This POWERFUL Marvel Villain In Spider-Man 4?

Is Venom Teaming Up With Spidey To Battle This POWERFUL Marvel Villain In Spider-Man 4?

‘Please Help Me’: Andhra Woman Shares Video, Claims To Be Victim Of Physical Abuse

‘Please Help Me’: Andhra Woman Shares Video, Claims To Be Victim Of Physical Abuse

Dubai-Based Pakistan Airlines Official Dismissed Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Dubai-Based Pakistan Airlines Official Dismissed Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Why Are More Than 30,000 Boeing Factory Workers Going On Strike?

Why Are More Than 30,000 Boeing Factory Workers Going On Strike?

Swati Vijay Kulkarni Appointed As India’s New Ambassador To Algeria

Swati Vijay Kulkarni Appointed As India’s New Ambassador To Algeria

BJP Labels Kejriwal ‘Bail Wala’ CM After Supreme Court Grants Bail in Liquor Policy Scam

BJP Labels Kejriwal ‘Bail Wala’ CM After Supreme Court Grants Bail in Liquor Policy Scam

Massive Landslide That Hit Greenland Sent Earth Vibrating For Nine Straight Days

Massive Landslide That Hit Greenland Sent Earth Vibrating For Nine Straight Days

Robodebt Sanctions: Limited Penalties For Staff And What The Inquiry Reveals

Robodebt Sanctions: Limited Penalties For Staff And What The Inquiry Reveals

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox