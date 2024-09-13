Maharashtra: Chemical Plant Gas Leak Causes Citywide Panic In Ambarnath

Eerily similar to Bhopal Gas tragedy of 1984, a gas leak from a chemical factory has triggered widespread panic in Maharashtra's Ambarnath on thursday.

The chemical fumes have enveloped the entire city, reducing visibility and causing eye and throat irritation. Thus, drawing comparisons to the Bhopal gas disaster of 1984.

As per visuals from Ambarnath, the city was shrouded in a thick, smoky haze, with residents covering their noses and mouths for protection.

Reportedly, the gas has now spread to the railway tracks. Thus, complicating evacuation efforts in case of an emergency.

Currently, Authorities are working to identify the source of the leak and contain the situation, with teams actively responding to the crisis.

Meanwhile, residents have been advised to remain indoors as more information becomes available.