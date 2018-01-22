Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday left for Davos, Switzerland, to join Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi who will take part in the 48th annual summit of the World Economic Forum (WEF). Chief Minister Fadnavis had taken part in the 2015 Davos World Economic Forum.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday left for Davos to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will take part in the 48th annual summit of the World Economic Forum (WEF). Fadnavis will interact with senior directors of the World Bank and top executives of Coca Cola, Arcelor Mittal, and others at the WEF during his stay in Switzerland. He will apprise them of the available opportunities and infrastructure in the state and seek their cooperation to complete various ongoing mega projects here.

He and his delegation will also seek more investments in the state, and take part in the conference ‘Creating A Shared Future in a Fractured World’ there. Chief Minister Fadnavis had taken part in the 2015 Davos World Economic Forum. The Chief Minister is accompanied by Additional Chief Secretary Pravin Pardeshi, CIDCO Managing Director Bhushan Gagrani and MIDC CEO Sanjay Sethi for the WEF in which around 2,500 representatives from over a 100 nations will participate.

Devendra Fadnavis’ visit to Switzerland is considered significant against the backdrop of the state’s upcoming first-ever ‘Magnetic Maharashtra: Convergence 2018′ summit for attracting global investments in collaboration with CII, scheduled here in mid-February. A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum, which is being attended by over 70 heads of states and governments, PM Modi said India’s engagement with the outside world in the recent years has become “truly and effectively multi-dimensional covering the political, economic, people to people, security and other spheres”. in a slew of tweets with the hashtag #IndiaMeansBusiness’, he said, “At Davos, I look forward to sharing my vision for India’s future engagement with the international community.