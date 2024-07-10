Maharashtra Chief Minister Removes Rajesh Shah From Deputy Leader Position Amid Mumbai BMW Hit-and-Run Case

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has taken action against Rajesh Shah, removing him from his position as deputy leader of the Shiv Sena. This decision comes in the wake of ongoing investigations into the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case, where Rajesh Shah’s son, Mihir Shah, stands accused as the main perpetrator.

The unfolding of events began with Mihir Shah’s involvement in a tragic hit-and-run incident in Worli, Mumbai, resulting in the death of 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa. Amid mounting public outcry and pressure from opposition parties, the Maharashtra government faced demands to ensure that the case proceeded without any influence or leniency due to political affiliations.

NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto expressed stern expectations for justice, emphasizing, “Mihir Shah, the accused in the Worli BMW hit-and-run case, has been apprehended by Mumbai Police. He must face the full extent of the law for the callous act that resulted in the loss of an innocent life.”

Highlighting concerns over potential political interference, Crasto referenced past incidents and stressed the need for impartiality in the legal process. “We have witnessed cases where political connections led to leniency,” he added, urging the current administration to ensure fairness regardless of any political affiliations.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut echoed similar sentiments, alleging efforts to shield the accused from consequences since the incident’s inception. “Efforts to protect the accused began immediately. This is not just a hit-and-run case; it parallels previous instances of political influence,” Raut asserted in an interview with ANI.

Raut further raised questions about the elder Shah’s associations and financial dealings, suggesting a deeper investigation into possible connections with illicit activities or underworld elements. “The Mumbai Police must delve into his background, including his ties with criminal elements and the circumstances under which he acquired considerable wealth and luxury vehicles,” he emphasized.

Other developments

Meanwhile, a Mumbai court extended the custody of Rajesh Shah’s driver, Rajrishi Singh Bidawat, until July 11. Bidawat was reportedly accompanying Mihir Shah during the fatal incident, prompting scrutiny into his role and culpability in the case.

Mihir Shah’s arrest came after an intensive search operation led by fourteen dedicated teams of Mumbai Police. He was apprehended in Virar after evading capture since the hit-and-run incident occurred on July 7.

The hit-and-run incident tragically resulted in the death of 45-year-old woman Kaveri Nakhwa, sparking widespread public outcry and demands for justice. Mihir Shah’s involvement in the case has drawn intense scrutiny and criticism, leading to political ramifications within the Shiv Sena party.

More details awaited.