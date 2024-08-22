Maharashtra Child Rights Panel Advocates For Specialized Unit To Fight Crimes Against Women And Children

In the aftermath of the

, the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) has recommended the establishment of special branches, or “mini-police stations,” for women and children at every police station across the state.

This recommendation follows an alleged delay by the police in registering the crime in Badlapur. Chairperson Susieben Shah outlined a detailed plan during a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Addressing the press, Shah stated, “Currently, police stations have Women’s Help Desks, Special Juvenile Police Units, and Child Welfare Police Officers. However, these units are not exclusively dedicated to addressing complaints from women and children. This often results in a lack of trained personnel when needed, as officers in these units are frequently assigned to other duties, causing delays in registering and investigating complaints.”

She emphasized that Crime Branch units in police stations are exclusively reserved for investigating crimes, ensuring that officers are not diverted to other duties and can focus solely on solving crimes efficiently.

“Given that women and children make up 70 percent of the country’s population, we cannot exclude such a significant demographic from the justice and security process. It is crucial to establish a dedicated unit similar to the Crime Branch in every police station to handle the registration and investigation of crimes against women and children,” Susieben Shah said.

Shah further remarked that the handling of the Badlapur sexual assault case by the police was “notably controversial.”

“Despite being a woman herself, the senior police inspector delayed registering the crime, showing a lack of sensitivity,” she added.

Shah expressed her belief that establishing a specialized branch would allow for the necessary training to handle such cases effectively, ensuring smooth registration and investigation of crimes against women and children.

She noted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the state government has made bold decisions for the safety and dignity of women. Therefore, she believes the establishment of such a dedicated branch is feasible during this government’s tenure.

“We are recommending to the state government that they quickly establish these special branches in every police station. We will also advocate for specialized training for the officers working in these branches,” Shah concluded.

