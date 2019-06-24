Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' official residence owes Rs 7.45 lakh in water bills, says report: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s 'Varsha' bungalow as a defaulter. The BMC revealed that the Chief Minister's official bungalow is yet to pay water bills amounting to Rs 7,44,981.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’ official residence owes Rs 7.45 lakh in water bills, says report: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ Varsha bungalow has emerged in the list of defaulters released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after water bills were not paid by the BJP leader, says a report in Mumbai Mirror. The revelation was made after an RTI query filed by activist Shakeel Ahmed Shaikh pointed out that the official residence of Fadnavis is yet to pay water bills worth Rs 7.4 lakh. The list also carries the name of 18 other Maharashtra ministers who are yet to pay the bills. The ministers include Pankaja Munde, Sudhir Mungantiwar and Diwakar Raote among others. Several other VIPs have also made it to the list.

Following the facts, RTI activist Shakeel Ahmed Shaikh slammed the authorities for not taking actions against the leaders. He said that if the Chief Minister’s and other state ministers bungalows were running late to fill their bills then what to be expected by the common people. He further questioned would the authorities had disconnect VIPs water connection as they had done with common people who fail to pay their bills.

Ashish Shelar, Subhash Desai, Eknath Shinde, Chandrashekhar Bavankule and Mahadev Jankar have also been declared defaulters by the BMC. Here is the list of state ministers’ bungalows which have failed to pay their bills and the pending amount:

Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar’s ‘Devgari’ bungalow has defaulted on Rs 4,45,055

Transport Minister Diwakar Rawte’s ‘Meghdoot’ has defaulted on Rs Rs. 1,61,719

Child Development Minister Pankaja Munde’s bungalow has defaulted in Rs Rs 35,033

Maharashtra government’s official guest house – ‘Sahyadri’- also has pending bills amounting to Rs 12,04,390

