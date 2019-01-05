Devendra Fadnavis on employment: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday, January 5, said that even if reservation is provided to all the communities, the state government can not provide jobs to 90% of unemployed youths. His comments come after the Maharashtra government recently approved reservation for the Maratha community under SEBC (socially and economically backwards), a new category.

Devendra Fadnavis on employment: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday, January 5, said that even if reservation is provided to all the communities, the state government can not provide jobs to 90% of unemployed youths, media reports said. He further claimed that his government can only provide 25 thousand jobs per year and this is equal to the number of those who are looking for jobs. Reservation is not the solution as it will be given to those who deserve it, Fadnavis added.

His comments come after the Maharashtra government recently approved reservation for the Maratha community under SEBC (socially and economically backwards), a new category. The reservation was a pending demand by various Maratha organisations, which lately launched yatras in support of reservation in government jobs and education sector for the community under the OBC catrogry.

Following which, on November 30, Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao signed the Maratha Reservation Bill that allowed 16% reservation to the OBC category for the Martha community.

The Maratha community constitutes 30% of the state’s total population and had been protesting in 2017 demanding reservation in the education sector and governmental jobs. They also sought fam loan waiver, permanent solution to state employment and justice in Kopardi rape case of 2016.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More