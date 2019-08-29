Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in an exclusive interview to NewsX said BJP and Shiv Sena are all set to contest assembly polls together. He said if people elected the alliance he will become CM again and Deputy CM will named from Shiv Sena.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in an exclusive interview to NewsX on Thursday said he is all set to retain the office and responsibilities as a head of the state. He made it clear that BJP and Shiv Sena alliance will continue in future and both the parties will contest upcoming assembly polls together.

Fadnavis said that if people of the state vote for BJP-ShivSena alliance again, he will be the Chief Minister and deputy CM will be named from ShivSena.

Talking to the NewsX reporter, CM Devendra Fadnavis hailed ITV Network’s initiative to conserve water Aakhri Blond.

On the scrapping of Article 370, CM Fadnavis said Centre’s decision to abolish Article 370 and special status to Jammu and Kashmir will be in favor of the people of the Valley and rest of the country. He said nation is supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah’s decision.

Lashing out at the Opposition, CM Fadnavis said Congress is trying to divide the country.

He lauded PM Modi and Home Minister Shah for making such a strong move. He said no Jammu and Kashmir has totally become an integral part of India where only the Tri Color is being hoist.

Slamming Pakistan over Jammu and Kashmir issue, he said its totally an internal matter and Pakistan has nothing to do with it. He said Pakistan was exporting terrorism through Kashmir and that’s the reason that the World is standing with India today.

Praising ITV Network for such a Nobel cause, CM said, water is life and the only key for a better and safe tomorrow.

He said the initiative is a key support to PM Modi’s Save Water mission.

He said today people of the country need to join hands against the water pollution. There is a need to push water conservation for a safe tomorrow.

