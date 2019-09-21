Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says he will return as CM again in the state after assembly elections. He reiterated that BJP, Shiv Sena alliance will continue. He said the party will finalise seat-sharing formula with Shiv Sena in a couple of days.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said he will return as chief minister and there should be no doubt in it. CM Fadnavis said the BJP and the Shiv Sena will forge an alliance and contest the upcoming Assembly elections together in the state. He also said during the last five years he has worked with positivity.

CM Fadnavis’s remarks come just a few hours after Election Commission of India announced the assembly election dates for the state. Fadnavis asserted that BJP and Shiv Sena will announce the seat-sharing formula in a couple of days. While terming Shiv Sena as a close friend of the party, Fadnavis said they have contested earlier elections also and both the parties will win the polls.

While speaking at the India Today Conclave 2019, he alleged the ongoing Metro project in Aarey Milk Colony, where some environmental activists are trying to give benefit to a private landholder through their protest against the project of Rs 5,000 crore. He also said the metro car shed does not have any bio-diversity and forest land. Even the High Court, National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court have described it is non-forest land.

The Chief Minister also said the decision to appoint Aaditya Thackeray as deputy chief minister will be taken by the Shiv Sena. While welcoming the youth leader in active politics, Fadnavis said he has to take the reins of Shiv Sena someday and is enough capable to understand the situation.

In Maharashtra, the ruling BJP enjoys a majority with 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, Congress 42, NCP 41 AND others 20 seats. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Friday announced that Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held on October 21 while results will be declared on October 24, 2019. The 5-year term of the Legislative Assemblies of Maharashtra expires on November 9.

