Hitting out at NCP and Congress on Tuesday for twisting facts in relation to Judge Loya's death, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the special CBI judge's death was natural and the truth will come out in the open soon. Fadnavis made the statement while answering questions of Congress and NCP over the matter. He alleged that both the parties were raising unnecessary questions for political gains.

Ruling out any foul play in CBI judge BH Loya’s death, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that NCP and Congress leaders were unnecessarily trying to twist the case in a bid to get mileage. He added that the Maharashtra government has nothing to hide and truth will be known to the public soon. While addressing the Assembly, he said that the ball now lies with the Supreme Court and people should wait for the things to get clear.

“There is no question of Maharashtra government’s cover up in the case as all facts are in the public domain. Soon things will get clear,” the Maharashtra Chief Minister said while replying to questions of former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan and NCP leader Jayant Patil in the assembly. Listing out the chronology of events leading to Judge Loya’s death, he said, “After his arrival in Nagpur, Judge Loya attended the wedding and returned to Ravi Bhawan at 11 pm, where he talked with his wife over phone around 11.30 pm. At 1.30 am he retired to sleep. And at 4 am, he complained of chest pain. His colleagues called local judge Vijaykumar Barde and Deputy Registrar of Nagpur bench of High Court Rupesh Rathi at 4 am. They took him to Dande hospital.”

Earlier on Friday, the apex court had reserved its verdict on petitions demanding an independent probe into the death of Judge BH Loya. It must be recalled that the special CBI judge had died of a cardiac arrest in 2014 in Nagpur. At the time of his unfortunate death, Judge Loya was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case. In January this year, four senior judges of Supreme Court had conducted a press conference to talk about the issues affecting the apex court. They said that Justice Loya’s death was the final trigger forcing them to come out in open.

