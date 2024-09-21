Maharashtra: CM Shinde Critiques Financial Mismanagement Amid Cleanup Efforts

CM Eknath Shinde criticised the opposition for their past allegations regarding the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan during the Juhu Beach cleanup event on Saturday.

Emphasizing Results of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Speaking on International Coastal Cleanliness Day, he stated, “When PM started the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, the opposition made a lot of allegations. But now we see the results of the campaign. We need such campaigns to eliminate the threats related to global warming, climate change, etc.”

Mumbai’s Deep Clean Drive

Shinde highlighted the efforts of the deep clean drive in Mumbai, remarking, “We cleaned Mumbai, whereas others cleaned Mumbai’s coffers. So people are watching the work in the Vidhan Sabha… The people will give answers to the opposition in the Vidhan Sabha elections.”

Importance of Coastal Cleanliness

During his address, Shinde emphasised the significance of maintaining the state’s 720 km coastline, saying, “It is our duty to keep it clean.”

Leadership in Beach Cleanup

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, led the beach cleanup, joined by Maharashtra Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani of the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

International Coastal Cleanliness Day

International Coastal Cleanliness Day is celebrated every year on the third Saturday of September. This year’s campaign is organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Earth Sciences and the Maharashtra State Government, covering over 100 beaches across India’s coastal states and union territories.

Initiatives Against Plastic Waste

Shinde also highlighted Maharashtra’s ban on single-use plastic and discussed the environmental challenges posed by plastic waste. He announced a major tree planting initiative called “Ek Ped Maa,” noting that planting trees is important. He mentioned that 1.5 lakh trees have been planted by the Mumbai Corporation, which has contributed 40,000 trees.

Call for Collective Action

“Tree plantation is being done on a large scale through all the corporations. And this is definitely important for society,” he stated. Underlining the need for tree planting and pollution-free initiatives, Shinde urged everyone to contribute. “Cleanliness is everything,” he said.

Gratitude and Future Plans

The Chief Minister congratulated participants and thanked dignitaries for their involvement, stating, “Today I give lots of good wishes to all… This campaign has been started near Girgaon Chowpatty, and now over 700 km of Maharashtra’s coastline is being benefited by the cleanliness drive.”

Future of Mumbai’s Cleanliness

Shinde discussed the impact of the deep clean drive in Mumbai, mentioning that it will restart after the rains. He reflected on the launch of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, adding, “When we take the name of cleanliness in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the name of Prime Minister Modi comes to the fore.”

He concluded his address by calling for collective action to maintain the cleanliness of beaches and public spaces. “We all will make such efforts together. Jai Hind, Jai Maharaj,” he said.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

