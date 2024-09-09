Maharashtra CM Shinde Joins Ganesh Idol Immersion Ceremony In Thane

On Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took part in the Ganesh idol immersion programme at Masuda Pond in Thane. Accompanying him was his son and Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde.

Earlier Celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi

Earlier on Saturday, CM Shinde, along with his family, offered ‘Aarti’ at their residence in Thane. They wished for the happiness and prosperity of the countrymen on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Nationwide Ganesh Chaturthi Festivities

The Ganesh Chaturthi festivities began with great excitement and joy across the country. Devotees in major cities such as Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Delhi are celebrating the auspicious occasion with devotion and happiness.

Celebrations Across Maharashtra

Devotees across Maharashtra have been celebrating by bringing idols home and visiting pandals. Homes and public pandals are adorned with elaborate decorations, and the atmosphere is filled with prayers, music, and festive chants. Vibrant processions and traditional rituals mark the streets, as people prepare delicious offerings and visit the beautifully decorated pandals.

MUST READ:BJP’s Strategic Move: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Announces Six Parivartan Yatras In Jharkhand

Unique Celebrations in Mumbai

Among the festivities, a unique celebration in Mumbai has gained attention. An idol of Lord Ganesh has been placed on a replica of the LCA Tejas Mark 1A fighter jet at a residence in Mumbai, showcasing a creative blend of tradition and modern achievements.

Celebrity Involvement and Famous Idols

This year’s festivities have drawn significant attention, with numerous celebrities, including Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, visiting pandals to offer their prayers and join the celebrations. The first look of Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled on Thursday evening, ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal’s idol, located at Putlabai Chawl, has been a popular attraction since 1934 and has been cared for by the Kambli family for over eight decades.

Traditional Celebrations in Nagpur

In Nagpur, Shri Ganesh Mandir Tekdi’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations commenced with traditional morning prayers and ‘aarti’. The temple, reportedly 250 years old, is known for its self-existent deity whose shrine is said to grow over time.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: Rajasthan CM Sharma Leads Delegation To South Korea And Japan