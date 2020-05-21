Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has asked the entertainment industry to prepare an action plan for resuming shoot work as the government is ready to consider the plan.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday met the delegates of the entertainment industry and have asked them to prepare an action plan to resume the shooting work of films, web shows, and TV following to social distancing norms in the lockdown. Uddhav Thackeray however, eliminated the idea of reopening the theatres and the cinemas. The shooting work with production activities are suspended from Mid March in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CM informed the delegates that the government will consider the action plan on how the shooting can be resumed by following all the lockdown measures like social distancing. This won’t be wrong to say that like other industries, the lockdown has heavily impacted the film industry and has led to huge losses, since the time, the shoots have been stalled. Further, the prominent demands of the industry include waive off GST on film production, saving single-screen theatres, and helping poor music composers.

Chief Minister also said that the entertainment industry includes a lot of groups like backstage artists, technicians, workers, and actors. To resolve their problems up to some extent the government has decided to give rent concessions to production houses who have their sets in the Film City. Further, on the resumption of shootings, CM said that the demand can only be considered in non-red zones in the state.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray interacted with artiste & producers from the entertainment industry, especially Marathi film, theatre & television series via video conference today. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 20, 2020

He added that special attention should be given as the location of the shoot should not fall in a containment zone. Proper care should be taken on the number of people on the sets and their hygiene. Moreover, special guidelines will be issued on space and air conditioning systems on the sets. The shoot of a total of 70 Hindi, 40 Marathi films, and 10 web series were stopped due to the pandemic.

