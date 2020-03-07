Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in Ayodhya said Shiv Sena has parted ways with the BJP, not with Hindutva. He also announced to donate Rs 1 crore for temple construction and his lawmaker urged PM Modi to have a Sena member in Temple trust to overview the construction work and speed.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who parted ways with long time ally BJP and formed the government with the Congress and the NCP a few months ago, visited Ayodhya on Saturday, March 7 and announced to donate Rs 1 crore for Ram temple building. While addressing media and a public gathering in Ayodhya, Thackeray made it clear that the BJP doesn’t mean Hindutva, asserting he has broken up the BJP, not with Hindutva.

Maharashtra CM was scheduled to perform an aarti, but it was cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Recalling his previous visits, CM Thackeray said whenever he has visited Ayodhya, he has received a piece of good news. He further said that he spoke to UP CM Yogi Adityanath and requested him to give some place in the devotional city for Maharashtra’s Ram devotees who may join in for help in temple construction.

Meanwhile a Shiv Sena lawmaker Pratap Sarnaik has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to appoint a Sena member in the Ram Temple Trust to overview the speed and quality of construction.

Sarnaik, who represents Than’s Ovala-Majiwada assembly, also invoked Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray’s contribution in the Ram Temple building campaigning.

Earlier in November, the Supreme Court had ended almost 3 decades long Ram Janam Bhoomi title suit with a decision in favour of Ram Lallla Paksh. The Court also had ordered the Utar Pradesh government to give 5 acres of land in the city for building a mosque. After which, on February 5, UP minister Srikant Sharma said the government has offered land Dhanipur Village in Ayodhya near the Lucknow highway.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App