Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis called PM Narendra Modi father of the country in a Twitter post. Her post has sparked a massive meme fest on the microblogging site.

Along with the post, Amruta also shared a small video of her while singing with some children. Meanwhile, her post has invited some of meanest memes on Twitter. While some of the Twitter users reminded her of Mahatama Gandhi, others shared memes in the comment section.

Here’s take a look at what exactly Amruta shared in a Twitter post and the reaction of users to it.

Father of nation is Mahatma Gandhi and now this father of country is new🤔🤔 When did PM Modi become father of country and how?? what betterment of society really happened now with unemployment rising like never before and with economy facing slowdown🤔https://t.co/jLIW79vTYR — Vidya (@Vidyaraj51) September 17, 2019

Not sure which country you are talking about ma’am. The father of my nation is Mahatma Gandhi. — Shantanu (@shantanub) September 17, 2019

Kanhaiya kumar wants to say something…. pic.twitter.com/186syuMt3Q — Kshitij (@kshitijwrites_) September 17, 2019

Well, it was not the first time that Amruta courted controversy like this. Earlier, she made headlines clicking a selfie on the edge of a Mumbai-Goa cruise ship that too after being cautioned by security personnel onboard India’s first domestic cruise Angria. She had crossed the safety range of the cruise ship.

