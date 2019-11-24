Maharashtra crisis: Shiv Sena, Congress, NCP have shifted their MLAs to resorts to prevent them from poaching, reports said.

Amid political uncertainty in Maharashtra, the three parties – Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP have moved their MLAs to resorts to prevent poaching from BJP. Reports said after NCP has decided to shift its MLAs to a Renaissance hotel in Mumbai. Soon after the meeting, NCP chief Sharad Pawar took the decision of shifting MLAs to a safer place where they can decide the future course of action.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray also met his party legislators who are camping in a hotel in Mumbai. However, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said none will quit the party. On Saturday, reports claimed that 7 Sena MLAs are in touch with BJP. They are likely to support the government on the floor test day.

Reports said the Congress MLAs have flown to JW Marriott Hotel to keep the MLA flock together. Earlier, just after the results, Congress MLAs were taken to Jaipur. This time, it seems Congress may change the location to avoid any act of poaching.

The political drama started just after the results when BJP emerged as the single-largest party. Later, the party rejected the Shiv Sena’s proposal of rotational chief ministership. The Sena, who had won 56 seats in state assembly elections changed side and held meeting with Congress and NCP for government formation. The three parties had also announced Uddhav Thackeray as CM.

The entire plan turned into dust when BJP with the support of NCP leader Ajit Pawar formed the government in the state. Devendra Fadnavis was sworn as the CM and Ajit Pawar as his deputy.

In the afternoon, some MLAs who attended the oath-taking ceremony joined the NCP camp back. Meanwhile, BJP claimed the support of 20 Independent MLAs, 8 Sena and 10 NCP MLAs.

