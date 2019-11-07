Maharashtra govt formation: On being questioned if the Shiv Sena is shifting its MLAs to a resort, Sanjay Raut said the party won't resort to this kind of politics because the Shiv Sena MLAs are firm in their resolve and committed to the party.

Maharashtra govt formation: The deadlock over government formation in Maharashtra continues for the 16th day since the election results were declared in the state on October 21, 2019. Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena are adamant regarding their claim over the chief minister’s position. While the Shiv Sena is demanding that power should be shared between the two parties for 2.5 years each under 50-50 formula, the BJP has refused to succumb to any kind of pressure tactic. Again, the crisis deepened on Thursday with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut claiming the chief minister will be from Shiv Sena.

On being questioned if the Shiv Sena is shifting its MLAs to a resort, Sanjay Raut said the party won’t resort to this kind of politics because the Shiv Sena MLAs are firm in their resolve and committed to the party. The vested interests, those who are spreading such rumours, should worry about their MLAs first Raut added. A confidante of Aditya Uddhav Thackeray also claimed Yuva Sena chief will take oath as Maharashtra CM at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. A poster with a picture of Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, reading ‘My MLA, My Chief Minister’, was allegedly put up by Shiv Sena corporator Haji Halim Khan.

The 29-year-old Thackeray scion, who contested the Assembly elections from Worli in Mumbai, defeated his NCP rival Suresh Mane by a margin of over 70,000 votes. The grandson of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray is the first member of the Thackeray family to contest an election. Earlier, Sanjay Raut stirred a political controversy after he said Chandrayaan 2 couldn’t land on the moon due to technical glitch but Shiv Sena would ensure this sun (Aditya Thackeray) reaches the sixth floor of the Mantralaya (Chief Minister’s office) on 21st October.

In the BJP camp, a delegation of party leaders led by the party’s state chief Chandrakant Patil met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today. A BJP delegation comprised of Girish Mahajan, Chandrakant Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar and Ashish Shelar.

Speaking on government formation, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil told reporters in Mumbai that people of the state have given a mandate to ‘Mahayuti’ (alliance) but there is a delay in government formation. Patil said state BJP leaders today met Bhagat Singh Koshyari to discuss the legal options and political situation in the state as there is a delay in government formation.

But the chances of government formations are nowhere near sight as long as the tu tu main main continues.

