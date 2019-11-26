Maharashtra crisis: Since Maharashtra Assembly election results were announced on October 24, the state has been undergoing a political crisis. It has seen many twists and turns in the past 33 days. It is likely to end after Supreme Court's Tuesday verdict.

Maharashtra crisis: The Supreme Court is set to pronounce the verdict on the petition filed by the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s decision to invite the BJP to form the government in the dead of night. The top court reserved its judgment on Monday after it heard arguments from all the parties.

The apex court is expected to announce the date for a floor test that might clear the confusion and end deadlock in Maharashtra. The post-poll alliance of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party, and Sonia Gandhi-led Congress favor an immediate test on the floor of the House. The BJP and Ajit Pawar want it to be deferred.

On Monday night, ahead of the apex court’s verdict, the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP MLAs pledged that they would support the post-poll alliance framed after several rounds of discussions between the rival party leaders. The coalition had put forward the name of Shiv Sena chief as its chief ministerial candidate.

Maharashtra political crisis: NCP leader Jayant Patil slams BJP, says govt formed at night will cease to be at night

Ahead of the possible floor test, the three opposition parties shifted their lawmakers to different hotels in the state, apparently to avert alleged BJP attempts to poach them. They have accused the saffron party of indulging in horse-trading and trying to break their parties. It would be interesting to see what would happen in Maharashtra if the Supreme Court orders a floor test. Both the sides have claimed of having sufficient members.

On Saturday, the state witnessed a new political twist that stunned the entire opposition particularly the Pawar family. In an unprecedented move, the NCP chief’s nephew joined hands with the BJP and took oath as the deputy of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. This came hours after senior Pawar announced to back the Shiv Sena with Thackeray leading from the front. The NCP then removed Ajit as its legislative party leader.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App