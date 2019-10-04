Maharashtra elections: The seat-sharing arrangement of BJP and Shiv Sena were officially announced today at the joint press conference in Mumbai. Out of 288, BJP will contest with total of 164 seats and Sena to contest with 124 seats.

Maharashtra elections: After weeks of talks between Shiv Sena and BJP over seat-sharing arrangement both the parties have officially announced their seat-sharing deal for the Maharashtra elections. Earlier it was said that both BJP and Sena will have an equal number of seats but now after the official announcement at the joint press conference in Mumbai. BJP is much ahead of Sena in terms of seat-sharing ratio. Out of 288 seats, BJP will contest the elections with 164 seats along with smaller allies and Shiv Sena will contest with total 124 seats.

The agreement of the seat-sharing ratio was declared after BJP released the fourth list of its candidates on Friday. Maharashtra Cheif Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also seen attending the press conference, he went to attend the event in Mumbai after campaigning in Nagpur Southwest from where he is fighting elections this time. Maharashtra elections will be held on October 21 and the result of the same will be declared three days later.

Apart from BJP and Sena, the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party also has some seats out of 288 for the upcoming Maharashtra elections. Today, after the announcement of the seat-sharing agreement, CM Devendra Fadnavis stated that despite having certain differences, BJP and Sena have a common ideology of Hindutva. He also added that their alliance would have massive victory in the Maharashtra elections. At the joint press conference, Mr Thackeray gave a metaphorical statement saying that there is no dispute between both the allies and both Shiv Sena and BJP are bothers.

Many speculations were made about the seat-sharing agreement of both the parties before the official announcement and it was being said that things are not going smooth between BJP and Shav Sena. As per reports, Sena wanted equal seat sharing as they got in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year and some of the members also asserted that they’ll leave the party if their demands are not fulfilled.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App