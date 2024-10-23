Home
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Maharashtra Elections: NCP Unveils First Candidate List, Ajit Pawar To Contest From Baramati

Ajit Pawar will contest the Maharashtra assembly elections from Baramati, as the NCP partners with BJP and Shiv Sena. Voting is set for November 20, with results announced on November 23.

Maharashtra Elections: NCP Unveils First Candidate List, Ajit Pawar To Contest From Baramati

Ajit Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has announced his candidacy for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections from Baramati, a stronghold for his family. This significant decision was made public by the party on Wednesday, underscoring its commitment to retain influence in the region.

The NCP is entering the electoral fray in a strategic alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena. This coalition aims to consolidate votes and counter opposition forces effectively. Voting for all 288 assembly seats is scheduled for November 20, with results to be announced on November 23.

Shiv Sena Releases Candidate List

In a parallel development, Shiv Sena unveiled its first list of 45 candidates for the upcoming elections. Notably, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will contest from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency. Other key candidates include Manisha Ravindra Waykar for Jogeshwari (East), Suhas Dwarkanath Kande from Nandgao, Pradip Shivnarayan Jaiswal from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Middle), and Balaji Devidasrao Kalyankar from Nanded North. Furthermore, Sada Sarvankar is set to challenge Amit Thackeray, son of Raj Thackeray, for the Mahim seat.

During a meeting on October 18, party leaders expressed support for positioning CM Shinde as the chief ministerial candidate, indicating a unified front as the elections approach.

Intensified Campaigns Amid Polling Date Approach

As the election date draws closer, both the ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP and the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, alongside the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), are ramping up their campaign efforts. The MVA includes the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP, and the Congress party.

Opposition’s Seat-Sharing Negotiations

In a significant meeting held in Mumbai late Tuesday, top leaders of the MVA alliance discussed and appeared to finalize their seat-sharing arrangement. However, negotiations have encountered challenges, particularly between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress. Following these discussions, senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat met with NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) president Sharad Pawar, followed by a meeting with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Ajit Pawar MAHARASHTRA ELECTIONS national news NCP Candidate List
