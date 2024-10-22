Home
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Maharashtra Elections: Wrestler Dinanath Singh Joins Ajit Pawar Led NCP

Along with Singh, several other wrestlers, including Amol Barate, Akshay Hirgude, and Akshay Garud, joined the NCP.

Maharashtra Elections: Wrestler Dinanath Singh Joins Ajit Pawar Led NCP

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, Maharashtra Kesri and Hind Kesri wrestler Dinanath Singh joined Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Renowned wrestler Singh joined the NCP in the presence of party chief and state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Along with Singh, several other wrestlers, including Amol Barate, Akshay Hirgude, and Akshay Garud, joined the NCP.

“Hind Kesari and Maharashtra Kesari wrestler Dinanath Singh, Hind Kesari wrestler Amol Barate, Hind Kesari Pailwan Akshay Hirgude, Maharashtra Kesari wrestler Akshay Garud, Sub-Maharashtra Kesari wrestler Yuvraj Wahag, Sub-Maharashtra Kesari wrestler Sagar Garuda, Maharashtra Champion Rishikesh Bhande, Mumbai Kesari wrestler Aba Kale, Pune Mayor Kesari wrestler Dignitaries like Sonba Kale joined the NCP. We warmly welcome everyone and wish them all the best for the future,” Ajit Pawar posted on X.

Ajit Pawar’s NCP is contesting the assembly elections in alliance with the BJP and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena.

Maharashtra polls are to be held on November 20, and the counting for all 288 assembly constituencies will be held on November 23.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, while Shiv Sena won 56 seats and the Congress won 44 seats. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, while Shiv Sena won 63, and Congress left its mark on 42 seats.

(Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Polls: BJP Releases 1st List Of 99 Candidates, Fadnavis To Contest From Nagpur South West

Ajit Pawar MAHARASHTRA ELECTIONS NCP Wrestler Dinanath Singh
