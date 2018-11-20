Wardha explosion: At least four people were killed and 11 injured in an explosion near Army depot in Maharashtra's Wardha, news agency ANI reported. The explosion took place in Pulgaon while destroying old explosives. The police have confirmed the death of 2 persons including a worker of an ordinance factory.

Wardha explosion: At least four people were killed and 11 injured in an explosion near Army depot in Maharashtra’s Wardha in military firing range in the area, news agency ANI reported. The blast took place in Pulgaon around 8:00 am when disposal of old explosives was being carried out. Pulgaon is around 110 km from Nagpur. The police have confirmed the death of 2 persons including a worker of Jabalpur Ordinance factory. A team of experts from Jabalpur’s Khamaria Ordinance factory was called at bomb disposal range in Wardha to destroy old explosives.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital. In 2016, 17 people were killed and 19 injured after a major fire broke out at Army’s ammunition depot in Maharashtra’s Pulgaon. This is a developing story. More details awaited.

