Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31, Coronavirus Lockdown extension guidelines, Lockdown Extension in Maharashtra Latest News: Maharashtra has extended the lockdown to July 31 to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic on Monday. Announcing the lockdown extension, the Maharashtra government on Monday directed concerned district collectors and commissioners of municipal corporations to undertake certain measures and necessary precautions in specified areas on the non-essential activities and movement of people.

As per the latest guidelines, all government offices will function with 15% strength or 15 person, whichever is higher. Certain exceptions include emergency, health&medical, treasuries, disaster management and police. Meanwhile, all private offices can operate up to 10% strength or 10 people, whichever is higher. The movement of people for non-essential activities like shopping and the outdoor exercises, has also been restricted within the neighbourhood area limits. They are further urged to wear masks, maintain social distancing and ensure personal hygiene.

The announcement on extension of lockdown comes as the coronavirus cases in Maharashtra reach 164626. Of which, there are 70,622 active cases, 86575 cured/recovered/migrated cases and 7429 death cases. In the last 24 hours, about 77 police personnel in Maharashtra have tested positive while 2 succumbed to Covid-19, taking the total number of active cases to 1,030 and toll to 59.

Maharashtra Government extends lockdown in the state till 31st July. pic.twitter.com/reUYA00uXI — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020

On the imposition of lockdown, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had earlier said that the state has been reopening shops and offices, permitted the operation of local train services, small shops and businesses in rural areas but the pandemic is not over yet. Even though they are reviving the economy again, it doesn’t mean that the danger is over. Urging everyone to step out only when necessary, Thackeray requested for everyone’s cooperation so that the lockdown is not re-imposed.

Prior to Maharashtra, West Bengal and Jharkhand had announced the extension of lockdown till July 31st.

