Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) imposed in Mumbai till May 17. Movement of people for non-essentials goods except for medical emergencies will be prohibited between 7 pm to 8 am.

In an order released on May 4, 2020, police has stated that Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which prohibits the assembly of four or more people, has been extended in Mumbai till May 17. The movement of people for non-essential items except for medical reasons will be prohibited between 8 pm to 7 am. The violators will be prosecuted under section 188. Further, the city is declared a red zone after recording the highest number of coronavirus cases in India.

A police official said that the residents are still allowed to step out of their houses to buy essential items for their household between 7 am to 8 pm but all of them have to follow all the precautions like wearing masks, gloves, and following social distancing norms. Moreover, on May 4 many liquor shops also opened in Mumbai leading to long queues to buy alcohol which raised a big risk in the state and prompted the police to impose Section 144 in the city.

A total of 1500 areas are sealed in Mumbai and are marled as red zones and 900 areas are marked under congested zones. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Mumbai is at 9,310 with 361 deaths so far. There are also reports that 510 fresh cases are reported from Mumbai in the last 24 hours.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) imposed in Mumbai till 17th May 2020. Movement of one or more persons for all non-essential services, except for medical reasons, will be prohibited between 8 pm & 7 am: Mumbai Police #Maharashtra #CoronaLockdown pic.twitter.com/Q50KnPReVU — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

Total COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has reached 14,541 with 583 deaths. In the last 24 hours, a total of 772 fresh cases are reported in Maharashtra with 35 deaths including 18 from Mumbai, seven from Pune, five from Akola, and 1 each from Aurangabad, Thane, Nanded, and Solapur.

