A fire broke out in the congested area of Patil Estate Lane slum area near Shivajinagar in Pune on Wednesday. 6 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. There have been no reports of casualty so far.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire started due to a short circuit, however, an official statement is awaited.

Earlier this month, a fire broke out in a fibre factory before being doused with the help of 9 fire tenders. In October this year, 2 persons were killed when a fire broke out in another slum area in Pune. That time it was caused due to a gas cylinder explosion in a shanty located at Dalvinagar in Pimpri Chinchwad area on the city’s outskirts.

#Visuals from Maharashtra: Fire has broken out in a slum area at Patil Estate Lane no 3, near Shivajinagar in Pune. 6 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/6qGprKqZ3R — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018

After the fire was doused, an official was quoted as saying that the fire engulfed 5 more neighbouring houses. The deceased were identified as Pradip Mote (38) and Shankar Kshirsagar (35), adding that a case was registered in connection with the incident.

