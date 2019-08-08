Maharashtra floods: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took an aerial survey of flood-affected districts like Kolhapur, Sangli etc. to review the situation.

The flood situation in Maharashtra is worsening with the number of displaced people mounting every day. It’s the Western part of Maharashtra that has had worst effects of torrential rainfall as districts like Kolhapur, Sangli, Pune, Ratnagiri have been battling to sustain normalcy in the region.

The rescue operation has been on in the concerned areas with the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) deploying personnel in the affected regions. On Wednesday a total of 16 NDRF personnel along with 3,000 kg of life-saving necessities were airlifted to Kolhapur airport.

The Indian Navy too has been actively working to rescue the people stuck in floodwaters. It rescued around 240 people from Kolhapur’s Chikli region yesterday. The 22 teams that have been deployed for rescue operation in Kolhapur include NDRF, Navy, Coastguard and Army column while for rescue operation in Sangli a total of 11 teams have been stationed i.e. 8 NDRF teams, 2 Coastguard, 1 Army.

As far as the number of displaced people is concerned, Sangli recorded over 54,000 displaced people followed by Kolhapur which has 12,000 people displaced. Other districts in a similar situation are Solapur, Pune, Raigad and Ratnagiri.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with state cabinet ministers Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan and Eknath Shinde took the aerial survey to review the flood situation of Sangli and Kolhapur.

The flood situation in Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Assam & Bihar is grim, with lakhs of citizens stranded or displaced. I request Congress Party workers in the affected states to do all they can to help those in need & pray that the flood waters soon subside. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 8, 2019

Fadanavis also spoke with the Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa to request him to release 5 lakh cusecs water from Almatti dam to bring down the water level in Sangli.

Home Minister Amit Shah has also assured assistance to Fadnavis to tackle the flood situation in the state. On his visit to Kolhapur’s Shivaji Nagar, Maharashtra CM announced compensation for farmers and also met flood-affected people in Kolhapur’s Kalyani.

