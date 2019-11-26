Maharashtra floor test: Maharashtra will witness a floor test tomorrow to decide the fate of the BJP-led government with Devendra Fadnavis as its Chief Minister and disgruntled NCP leader Ajit Pawar his deputy, the Supreme Court ruled. The trust vote will be held by 5 PM. The Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP combine has welcomed the verdict that was delivered on the Constitution Day.

Maharashtra floor test: After 33 days of twists and turns, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered that the Devendra Fadnavis-led government has to prove majority on the floor of the House tomorrow by 5 PM in Maharashtra. The top court ruled that the entire proceedings will be telecast live, adding that the Pro-tem Speaker will conduct the trust vote through an open ballot.

The Supreme Court was hearing the petition filed by the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s decision to invite the BJP to form a government. The apex court had reserved its ruling on Monday. The verdict was a victory for the newly-formed post-poll alliance as they have been demanding an immediate trust vote to stop horse-trading.

The top court said that if the trust vote was delayed, there was a possibility of horse-trading, as claimed by the opposition. It said that an immediate floor test was the most effective mechanism to protect the democratic and constitutional values of the country. Notably, the three opposition parties — Shiv Sena, Congress, NCP — had shifted their lawmakers to different hotels in Maharashtra, apparently to prevent their poaching.

Maharashtra crisis: Will Supreme Court order immediate floor test?

The opposition leaders have welcomed the Supreme Court’s ruling. Expressing happiness, NCP boss Sharad Pawar said that the verdict came on a day when the whole nation was celebrating Constitution Day. Every year, Constitution Day is celebrated on November 26. Jayant Patil, who replaced deputy Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar as NCP’s legislative party leader, said he was satisfied with the floor test ruling.

Sanjay Raut, the Rajya Sabha MP and senior Shiv Sena leader, said that the tripartite coalition will easily defeat the BJP on the floor of the House. He asserted that the Uddhav Thackeray-led post-poll alliance can prove the majority within half-an-hour. Earlier, since October 24, Maharashtra has been witnessing a political crisis. It began after the power tussle emerged between the erstwhile BJP-Shiv Sena alliance.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App