Now you can take home cooked food inside Maharashtra's multiplex cinema halls from August 1, according to a state government order. The Maharashtra government has asked multiplex cinema halls to comply with the order or face strict action. In its order, Food and Supply Minister Ravindra Chavan said there can't be two different prices for one product.

There can’t be two different prices for one product, as per government order

The Maharashtra government has asked multiplex cinema halls to allow moviegoers to carry home cooked food items with them inside their premises. The unprecedented decision would come into existence from August 1. In its official order, the state government has said that strict action would be taken against multiplex cinema halls that do not comply with the order. Speaking on the matter, Food and Supply minister in the Devendra Fadnavis government, Ravindra Chavan said that as per government’s order, there can’t be two different prices for one product.

The state government took this decision after receiving reports of various cinema halls charging high price for food items being sold in its premises. Moreover, cinema halls have been asked to bring down the Minimum Retail Price (MRP) of food items being sold inside its premises. As per reports, multiplexes owners have been further asked to bring the food prices at par with market levels.

Soon after the Maharashtra government issued this order, shares of India’s largest multiplexes PVR crashed more than 12% while share prices of Inox Leisure and Mukta Arts slid up to 14%.

Last month, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party workers including former corporator thrashed a cinema hall manager over high prices of food items inside premises of the multiplex.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More