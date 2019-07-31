Maharashtra: Just ahead of the state Assembly elections, four Opposition MLAs, who resigned on Wednesday, are likely to shift their political allegiance to BJP. The resignation of three NCP and one Congress MLA is seen as a major setback for the Opposition. These are Vaibhav Pichad, Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale, Sandeep Naik, and Kalidas Kolambkar. Earlier, Congress had to bit the dust in Karnataka and Goa.

Maharashtra: The ruling BJP in Maharashtra is set to get the shot in the arm as four Opposition MLAs are set to join the party ahead of the Assembly elections in the state, due in September-October. The development comes just a few days after BJP proved a majority on the floor of the House in Karnataka. The four legislators — three from National Congress Party and one from Congress resigned on Tuesday. They handed over their resignation letters to Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagade.

These are Vaibhav Pichad from Akole, Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale from Satara, and Sandeep Naik from Airoli and Congress MLA Kalidas Kolambkar from Naigaon Assembly segments. They are likely to join the rival BJP today. Recently, the NCP faced another setback when its Mumbai unit chief Sachin Ahir switched over to Shiv Sena. Former NCP minister Jaydutt Kshirsagar also has joined Shiv Sena.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Girish Mahajan claimed that at least 50 Congress and NCP legislators are ready to join the BJP, adding that but the party cannot induct everyone. Last month, Mahajan had claimed that at least 25 Opposition lawmakers were in touch with him.

Meanwhile, Congress is facing a crisis in several states as its position is reducing. In a neighboring state Goa, as many as 10 Congress MLAs switched over to BJP. In Karnataka, the Congress-JD(S) coalition was unseated after the resignation of 16 rebel MLAs. BS Yediyurappa-led BJP came to power. He also proved the majority in the House. Former Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh later disqualified these dissent lawmakers.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App