Maharashtra: In yet another building collapse, two people have lost their lives and several injured after a four-storey structure came down. Many people are feared trapped under the debris. A rescue operation has been started. Commissioner of Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation Ashok Rankhamb has said that the building was constructed illegally.

He said that people had informed the corporation that building might collapse, adding that the officials reached the spot and vacated the structure. According to Rankhamb, the collapse happened when people entered inside to pick their luggage. He said that the probe will be carried out. He claimed that the entire structure was constructed illegally and permission was granted from the department. Reports said that as many as 10 people are trapped under the debris.

Maharashtra is not new to disasters. Only last month, at least 13 people were killed in a building collapse in Dongri. The incident took place when a 100-year-old building crashed in the densely populated area. In June this year, around 17 people including several children were killed when a wall of a residential building collapsed in Pune.

