Maharashtra government formation: NCP ditched Shiv Sena and Congress. The party on Saturday announced its government in the state with the BJP.

On Saturday, in a major twist, NCP’s Ajit Pawar formed an alliance government with BJP. Reports said Ajit Pawar with some of his party MLAs joined hands with the BJP. If sources are to be believed, Ajit Pawar has joined BJP without informing party chief Sharad Pawar. Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said he came to know about the development at 7 am.

Sharad Pawar said he will hold the press conference in some time with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Sharad Pawar has, however, denied any consultations with the Ajit Pawar to form the government with the BJP in the state.

10 points to know why NCP ditches Shiv Sena and Congress to form an alliance government in Maharashtra:

Devendra Fadnavis to take oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister again,NCP's Ajit Pawar to take oath as Deputy CM pic.twitter.com/bPzWBDY7gM — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019

1. Ajit Pawar who took oath as deputy CM today has the support of a few MLAs in the party. reports said without informing party chief Sharad Pawar, Ajit has taken this decision.

NCP's Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy CM,oath was administered by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan pic.twitter.com/e1wVtiGZJX — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019

2. After the state Assembly election results, the Shiv Sena and BJP failed to make a final agreement over government formation.

3. Later, Shiv Sena approached Congress and NCP over the government formation. the deliberations between the trio started.

4. On Friday, the three parties – Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP came at a conclusion after attending several meetings over government formation.

5. In the wee hours on Saturday, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra again while Ajit Pawar took oath as his deputy.

Congratulations to @Dev_Fadnavis Ji and @AjitPawarSpeaks Ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2019

6. Ajit Pawar has said the state was facing serious issues including farmer issues and others. so he decided to form a stable government in the state.

7. Reports said the meeting between Sharad Pawar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi impacted the game between the two parties which led them to come closer.

Congratulations to @Dev_Fadnavis ji and @AjitPawarSpeaks ji for taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively Under your leadership and good governance, the state will achieve new heights of development & provide a better future for the people of Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/AOPpp11hgq — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 23, 2019

8. In August this year, the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police filed a case against Ajit Pawar and other 75 others in Cooperative Bank scam.

9. The cabinet will be formed in the coming days as the two parties have documented CMP over the government formation.

श्री @Dev_Fadnavis जी को महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री और श्री @AjitPawarSpeaks को प्रदेश के उपमुख्यमंत्री के रूप में शपथ लेने पर हार्दिक बधाई। मुझे विश्वास है कि यह सरकार महाराष्ट्र के विकास और कल्याण के प्रति निरंतर कटिबद्ध रहेगी और प्रदेश में प्रगति के नये मापदंड स्थापित करेगी। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 23, 2019

10. PM Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah congratulated the new government in Maharashtra.

Devendra Fadnavis after taking oath as Maharashtra CM again: People had given us a clear mandate, but Shiv Sena tried to ally with other parties after results, as a result President's rule was imposed. Maharashtra needed a stable govt not a 'khichdi' govt. pic.twitter.com/6Zmf9J9qKc — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019

