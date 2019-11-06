Maharashtra government formation: As 13 days have passed and BJP remains adamant on CM post but the party has said it is open to talks with Shiv Sena.

Since the Maharashtra Assembly results declared on October 24, the government formation in the state has now become a dream for the people. The two parties – Shiv Sena and BJP who emerged as the clear winner in the state elections have failed to leave out their differences over the power-sharing formula for the next government.

Meanwhile, the saffron party has said that they are open to talks for the government formation but won’t discuss the CM post. Shiv Sena, on the other hand, threatened to change side and look for other options like Congress and NCP to end the deadlock in the state.

Sena party is insisting that BJP president Amit Shah had assured Uddhav Thackeray of 50:50 power-sharing formula including the CM post for 2.5 years before elections, whereas BJP is not willing to put CM post for the discussion.

Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut had claimed that Shiv Sena has the support of 170 MLAs and the number is perfect to form the government in Maharashtra. While, on the other hand, NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Sonia Gandhi in Delhi earlier this week to discuss the political crisis over the government formation.

Reports said Sonia had categorically rejected the option to form the government in the state with Shiv Sena. Meanwhile, it seems NCP is in favour to support Sena over the government formation to keep the BJP at bay. The alliance between NCP and Shiv Sena is impossible without the support of Congress who can join the alliance and form the government.

