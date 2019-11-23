Maharashtra govt formation: It come as a major surprise when BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the new CM of Maharashtra for the second term. Here is how social media reacts–

Maharashtra govt formation: It seems that this morning was indeed special as it came as a shock as BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has taken the throne of Maharashtra for the second time as the latter was sworn as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra early morning with Nationalist Congress Party’s leader Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister. The move turned more dramatic as the event appeared immediately after three parties Shiv Sena, Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party were about to make the crucial announcement of forming the government under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray.

On such a dramatic move, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for the new posts. He further revealed that the entire party is confident and are proud of this decision as this is for the betterment of Maharashtra.

Moreover, after taking the oath, Fadnavis revealed that since the state needed a stable government, not Khichdi, this move was mandatory even after President’s rule was applied. Talking in detail, BJP won 105 seats in 288-member assembly, Shiv Sena won 56 seats, NCP came up with 54 seats and Congress could only earn 44 seats.

Also Read: Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM for second term, NCP’s Ajit Pawar as Deputy CM

Congratulations to @Dev_Fadnavis Ji and @AjitPawarSpeaks Ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2019

Hon Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of Chief Minister of Maharashtra to Shri Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM to Shri Ajit Pawar. pic.twitter.com/88AXf9EYV3 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) November 23, 2019

After the dramatic move, Shiv Sena said that no doubt they were stabbed in back by Ajit Pawar. Further, the Chief and State minister Chandrakant Patil said that Shiv Sena was in talks with many parties for several weeks. Out of selfish interests, Shiv Sena was least bothered about the problems of Maharashtra and the farmers and was greedy about power.

Talking about the social media reaction, though many people are against this dramatic move that came out of sudden, however, some are taking the side of the BJP party and are calling it to be a strong move for the benefit of the state.

Take a look at the social media reaction:

Amit Shah is Chanakya.

Everyone else are at best managers, managing party affairs. Also, Shiv Sena is finished.#MaharashtraPolitics — Zainab Sikander (@zainabsikander) November 23, 2019

Treachery, beggary and betrayal appear to be the key components of today’s politics. #MaharashtraPolitics has proved this. — Pritish Nandy (@PritishNandy) November 23, 2019

Narendra Modi. Sharad Pawar. Amit Shah.

You do not do shayari when you are playing with the biggest boys in politics.#MaharashtraPolitics — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) November 23, 2019

After what happened in Maharashtra politics, it was decided that BJP cannot live without government. The way corruption and unconstitutional work has been done in his government, BJP is afraid that his wrongdoing may not come before the public. #MaharashtraPolitics — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) November 23, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App