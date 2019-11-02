Maharashtra government formation: NCP leader Ajit Pawar made it clear that his party would be sitting in Opposition. He said that no one has contacted him to join hands.

Almost after 10 days of Maharashtra elections results, no one has claimed to form the government in the financial capital. Amid the speculations that Shiv Sena leaders have been in contact with the Nationalist Congress Party, NCP legislative party leader Ajit Pawar on Saturday cleared the air stating no one has approached him or his party. He asserted that people of Maharashtra have given his party a mandate to sit in Opposition and they are ready for it.

The talks were started after BJP’s ally ShivSena demanded a 50% partnership in the chief ministership. NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s statement came a day before when he was likely to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on November 4.

It is said that both the party chiefs would be talking about government formation in Maharashtra. A few days ago, ShivSena leader Sanjay Raut had visited NCP supremo’s residence to exchange Diwali greetings. Reports of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP’s Sharad Pawar were also trending, claiming that both the state parties may join hand. However, a few hours later, Pawar said that he didn’t speak to Thackeray on government formation in the state.

It’s a golden opportunity for ShivSena to have a Chief Minister from the Thackeray family as scion Aditya Thackeray won from the Worli seat. It was the first time that someone from the Thackeray family contested entered electoral politics. Notably, 4 independent MLAs have also announced to back ShivSena, not BJP.

In the recently concluded Maharashtra elections for 288 assembly seats, the BJP-ShivSena alliance bagged 161 seats, which was 24 less than compared to 2014. This time, BJP won 105 seats, ShivSena secured 56 seats, NCP got 54 and Congress candidates emerged victorious at 44 constituencies.

