Maharashtra government formation: BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister this morning with NCP's Ajit Pawar taking over as Deputy CM. The saffron party has formed government with the support of 22 NCP MLAs in the state.

Maharashtra government formation: In a joint press conference with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said his nephew Ajit Pawar’s decision was an act of indiscipline and against the party line adding that no NCP leader or worker would support the formation of NCP-BJP government.

Pawar said Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP leaders united to form government asserting that the party has the numbers. He said the official numbers 44, 56 and 54 MLAs were with the three parties who had supported the government. Several independents were also with the alliance partners and they had numbers around 170, NCP chief added.

Warning the 22 MLAs of action against them, Pawar said all the MLAs must know that there is anti-defection law and the possibility of them losing their assembly membership is high.

NCP MLA Rajendra Shingane claimed that Ajit Pawar had called him to discuss something and from there he was taken with other MLAs to Raj Bhavan. He added that before he could understand what was happening the oath ceremony was complete.

Shinghane added that he immediately rushed to Sharad Pawar and told him that he would stand by the party.

Pawar said he is sure that the Governor has given the BJP-NCP enough time to prove majority but the two won’t be able to prove it. He claimed that Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena will form the government soon after the BJP-NCP loses to prove numbers in the Legislative Assembly.

Sharad Pawar also announced that a new NCP legislative party leader will be elected at 4 pm today.

On MLAs’ signature misused accusation, Pawar said the three parties had their MLAs list signed by all MLAs adding that a similar list was with Ajit Pawar, who is currently the CLP of NCP. He said he wasn’t sure if the signatures were misused but was suspicious.

