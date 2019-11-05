Maharashtra government formation: Shiv Sena, BJP battle over the CM post is still going. The two parties have the magic number to form the next government in the state.

It’s been 12 days since the results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections were declared. The next government in the state is yet to be formed. Parties like BJP, Shiv Sena who had forged an alliance before elections are yet to final call over the formation of the government. The meeting between the two parties has been taking place since day 1 of the results.

BJP and Shiv Sena are locked in a power tussle over the chief minister post, cabinet berths, and others. Both parties have the magic number to form the coalition government in the state. BJP had won 105 while Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats.

If reports are to be believed, the Sena leaders have taken a strong stance over the CM post while BJP is in no mood to handover the important post. CM Devendra Fadnavis had a closed-door meeting with the BJP chief Amit Shah. On the other hand, NCP which had won 54 seats, has already in talks with Congress for the final verdict over the govt.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Sonia Gandhi in the national capital. The meeting discussed several possibilities but as Congress has ruled out in the government battle as it will not forge any alliance with the Shiv Sena.

Sources said Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has answered no to any alliance with the Sena party as the two parties shared different ideologies. Sharad Pawar had also said the mandate for the NCP-Congress alliance is to sit in the opposition and criticize the government over the long-pending issues.

The game over the government formation is still on as if the parties failed to any decision till November 9. The state will go for the President’s rule till the next government comes into being.

