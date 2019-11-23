Maharashtra government formation: Devendra Fadnavis has taken over as the chief minister of the state for a second term while Ajit Pawar has taken oath as Deputy CM.

Furious Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who till morning was slamming Ajit Pawar for backstabbing Sharad Pawar, Sena and people of Maharashtra has softened his stance against the newly-appointed Maharashtra deputy CM.

Asserting that his party was in touch with Dhananjay Munde, Raut said there was a possibility of even Ajit Pawar coming back claiming that he was blackmailed and Sena would expose the same in its mouthpiece Saamna.

While Sharad Pawar in the joint press conference with Uddhav Thackeray warned all 22 MLAs of legal action if they didn’t return saying the MLAs should know there was anti-defection law and the possibility of them losing party membership was high.

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena: Of the 8 MLAs who had gone with Ajit Pawar, 5 of them have come back. They were lied to, put in a car, and sort of kidnapped. Agar himmat hai to vidhaan sabha mein majority saabit kar ke dikhaye. pic.twitter.com/hDOKRad9kL — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019

Meanwhile, Congress’ Ahmed Patel said the political developments in Maharastra were a blot in the history of the state asserting that everything was done in a hushed manner and that nothing could be more shameful than what happened this morning.

He said Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena were together in this and will fight back to defeat BJP in the trust vote. Patel said all Congress MLAs were with the three-party alliance government.

Meanwhile, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari commenting on the shocking political development in Maharashtra said anything can happen in cricket and politics.

As far as Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is concerned, he reiterated BJP’s support for Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra CM saying throughout the election campaign, Fadnvais was projected as the state chief minister. He claimed that Shiv Sena managed to win 56 seats because of BJP’s support base.

Ravi Shankar Prasad further said Mumbai is the financial capital of India and Maharashtra is a big state. He asserted that it was NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress conspiracy to control Mumbai through the backdoor.

Despite staking a claim to form the government, BJP and ANCP are still short of half-way mark to prove majority. The Governor has given them time to prove their numbers and the floor test date is expected shortly.

Congress, on the other hand, is planning to move its MLAs out of Maharashtra, most likely to a Congress-ruled state.

