With BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis taking oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister, the saffron party with the support of 22 NCP MLAs has formed government in the state. Meanwhile, social media is crediting Amit Shah for this sudden shift of political dynamics in the state as #MotaBhai trends on Twitter.

With NCP still coming in terms with political developments in Maharashtra, the blame game is on. After Sharad Pawar, NCP’s Nawab Malik has called Ajit Pawar a backstabber saying the government of betrayal will lose floor test in Maharashtra Assembly.

He claimed that the attendance signatures of party MLAs were misused as a basis for the oath. Till last night Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena signaled government formation by Saturday with Sharad Pawar announcing that Uddhav Thackeray will lead the alliance government in Maharashtra. However, today’s oath-taking by BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister shocked not just Sena but NCP chief Sharad Pawar whose nephew took oath as deputy CM and took along 22 party MLAs to support BJP.

NCP supremo clarified that the party had no idea about Ajit Pawar’s other plans while Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut also posed faith in Sharad Pawar saying like Sena, he was also ditched by Ajit Pawar.

This is what happened:

5:30 am- Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis arrive at Raj Bhavan

5:47 am- President’s rule revoked in Maharashtra

7:30 am- Swearing-in ceremony preparations begin

7:50- Devendra Fadnavis takes over as CM, Ajit Pawar as deputy CM

8:16- Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Fadnavis and Pawar

WATCH: Shiv Sena-NCP address the media in Mumbai https://t.co/gYVOYSQVC3 — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019

Meanwhile, Tweeple is amazed over the unanticipated turn of events in Maharashtra and scratching their heads on how BJP managed to establish its dominance in more state yet again.

Social media is crediting the political prowess of BJP chief Amit Shah with Twitter trending with #MotaBhai. Political analysts have also called it BJP’s political victory underlining that the party may have suppressed morality but won the Maharashtra chess game.

Take a look at some interesting memes on Mota Bhai:

Raato Raat me …😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fdoSZRNtKS — Navdeep panwar (@navdeep_panwar) November 23, 2019

#Motabhai Today, Uddhav is CM in print media Fadnavis is CM in electronic media Technology these days 🤣😂😅#MaharashtraPolitics#Motabhai@republic pic.twitter.com/IorH5Yhtoq — Tamal Datta (@TamalDa12168642) November 23, 2019

Also Read: Maharashtra government formation: Sharad Pawar says action must be taken against Ajit Pawar, warns of legal action against rebel NCP MLAs

Also Read: Maharashtra govt formation: 10 things to know why NCP ditches Shiv Sena, Congress for BJP

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App